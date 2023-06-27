Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 666 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $245.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.84. The company has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

