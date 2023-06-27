Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $217.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.93. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.76 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The stock has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

