Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $821.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $724.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $640.96. The company has a market cap of $339.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.