Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 72 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $168.75 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $153.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

