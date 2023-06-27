Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Cuts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Novartis were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,625,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,601,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Novartis by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 687,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,206,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $99.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.23.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

