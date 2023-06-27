Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Trims Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in CME Group were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $178.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $212.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.61. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

