Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after buying an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $578,889,000 after buying an additional 1,557,688 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,218,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 874.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,362,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $158,157,000 after buying an additional 1,222,789 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,160. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.0 %

ROST opened at $107.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.55. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.18.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

