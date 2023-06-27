Sara Bay Financial Sells 4,088 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sara Bay Financial reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 2.5% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $162.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.