Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,083 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 65,909 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24,238.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile
The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
