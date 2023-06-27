Shopify (SHOP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP):

6/21/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $75.00.

6/20/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $80.00.

6/11/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $44.00 to $65.00.

6/8/2023 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/31/2023 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/24/2023 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

5/18/2023 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/9/2023 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

5/9/2023 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

5/9/2023 – Shopify had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 92 Resources Corp.

5/9/2023 – Shopify had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

5/9/2023 – Shopify had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital.

5/8/2023 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/8/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $50.00.

5/5/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2023 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

5/5/2023 – Shopify had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 58.com Inc..

5/5/2023 – Shopify had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc..

5/5/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $47.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00.

5/5/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $75.00.

5/5/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $67.00.

5/5/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $67.00.

5/5/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $47.00 to $60.00.

5/5/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $53.00.

5/5/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $50.00.

5/5/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $65.00 to $70.00.

5/5/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $65.00.

5/5/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $55.00.

5/5/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $60.00 to $80.00.

5/4/2023 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.13. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $67.36. The company has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

