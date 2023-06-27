Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Shore Bancshares

In related news, Director Konrad Wayson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,427.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,965 shares of company stock worth $54,609. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.88. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.56 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Shore Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shore Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.