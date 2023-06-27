Signet Financial Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

