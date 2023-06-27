SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Stock Position Trimmed by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 657,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,434 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16,454.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Shares of SPSB opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

