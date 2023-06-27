Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.23 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $74.87 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.56. The firm has a market cap of $112.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

