Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,789 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $98.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.56. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $74.87 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

