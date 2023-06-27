State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 948 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kroger were worth $13,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,388,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after buying an additional 3,443,687 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,318,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,746,000 after buying an additional 41,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kroger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,573,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,941,000 after buying an additional 90,212 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kroger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after buying an additional 535,244 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $1,404,471.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,521.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $1,404,471.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,521.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,024 shares of company stock worth $4,926,821 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

