State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,473 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $10,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.86.

Shares of CI opened at $276.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

