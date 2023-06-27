State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 8,106 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $14,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,277,135,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 318.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,057,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,055,000 after buying an additional 804,563 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,924.1% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 538,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,403,000 after buying an additional 524,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,442,000 after buying an additional 446,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.43.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $114.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.81 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 106.84%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

