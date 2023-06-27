State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,193 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,061,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $410.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.80 and a 200 day moving average of $402.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

