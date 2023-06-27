State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,208 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 56,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 187.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 98.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 23,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $325.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.84, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $333.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

