State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 130 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,857 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $11,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $9,226,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 95,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PXD opened at $201.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

