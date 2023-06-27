State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,513 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $90.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average of $97.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

