State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,720 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $91.54 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.95.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

