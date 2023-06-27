State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,780 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 435,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CSX by 181.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

CSX Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

