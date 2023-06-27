Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 16.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $433.62 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $445.48. The company has a market cap of $323.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.72.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
