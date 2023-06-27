Stonnington Group LLC Invests $222,000 in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SNDX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

Insider Transactions at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $1,119,468.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $377,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,225. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.