Stonnington Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,400 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $58.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

