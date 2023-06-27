Stonnington Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stonnington Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $479.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $403.22 and its 200-day moving average is $371.65. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $518.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.