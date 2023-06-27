Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $296.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.41. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

