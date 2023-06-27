Sweet Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,136 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Up 2.4 %

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

HD opened at $307.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $309.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

