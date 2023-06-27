Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,423 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $169.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.59 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. On average, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,681.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,681.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,478.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNDM. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

