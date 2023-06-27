Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Trimmed by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,420 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $241.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $764.01 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,230 shares of company stock worth $30,055,907. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DZ Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.01.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

