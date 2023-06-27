The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $108.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.58. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

