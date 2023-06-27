The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $205.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.44. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $223.91. The firm has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

