The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 363.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.