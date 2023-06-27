The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lifted by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 84,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $24,863,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 24.0% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

NYSE:HD opened at $307.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $309.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

