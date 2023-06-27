The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 316,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $148.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.58 and its 200-day moving average is $147.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

