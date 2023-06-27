The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.9 %

SHW stock opened at $251.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $265.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.58.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.