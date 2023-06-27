The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE SO opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.68. The stock has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.