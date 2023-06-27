The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,351,699,000 after buying an additional 61,656 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after buying an additional 829,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,601,000 after buying an additional 19,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,869,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,349,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.77.

TRV stock opened at $172.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.10%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

