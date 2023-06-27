The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Increased by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.95 and its 200-day moving average is $96.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

