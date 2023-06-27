Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,208,055,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after buying an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,391,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,715,000 after buying an additional 720,823 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on TMO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.31.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of TMO opened at $522.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $533.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.45. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06. The company has a market capitalization of $201.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.
