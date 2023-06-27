Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH) & FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Rating) and FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Top KingWin and FiscalNote, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Top KingWin 0 0 0 0 N/A FiscalNote 0 1 4 0 2.80

FiscalNote has a consensus target price of $9.05, indicating a potential upside of 184.59%. Given FiscalNote’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than Top KingWin.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top KingWin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FiscalNote $113.76 million 3.74 -$218.26 million ($5.15) -0.62

This table compares Top KingWin and FiscalNote’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Top KingWin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FiscalNote.

Profitability

This table compares Top KingWin and FiscalNote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top KingWin N/A N/A N/A FiscalNote -195.00% -148.26% -43.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.6% of FiscalNote shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.8% of FiscalNote shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FiscalNote beats Top KingWin on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Top KingWin

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. The company is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

