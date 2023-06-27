Transform Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 118.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,709,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,903,000 after purchasing an additional 394,278 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

