Transform Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,745,000 after acquiring an additional 39,132 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 800 shares of company stock valued at $358,695. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $460.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $453.85 and a 200-day moving average of $440.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $465.45.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.91.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.