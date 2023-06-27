Transform Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35,463 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 474,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 88,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDE opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

