Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 299,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,270,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 913.3% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 33,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30,549 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,744,000 after purchasing an additional 103,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,330 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $500,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.57.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $210.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $219.23. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

