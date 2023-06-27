Transform Wealth LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $184.89 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $254.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

