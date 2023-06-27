Transform Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,313,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after purchasing an additional 123,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,012 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,309,000 after purchasing an additional 84,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wole C. Coaxum purchased 351 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.67 per share, for a total transaction of $35,335.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,330.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

SIGI opened at $96.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.63. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIGI. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

