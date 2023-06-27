Transform Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 117,859,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,436,000 after acquiring an additional 979,853 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4,057.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 627,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,575,998,000 after acquiring an additional 612,847 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,684,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 301.8% in the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,497,000 after acquiring an additional 428,652 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

